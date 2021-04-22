First Solar (FSLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.05-4.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.05-4.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.