First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 128,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,037 shares.The stock last traded at $87.86 and had previously closed at $83.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

