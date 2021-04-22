First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $46.76.

