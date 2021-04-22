First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 45,000 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,247.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.