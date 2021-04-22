First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
FIF stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
