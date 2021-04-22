First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:FPF opened at $24.53 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

