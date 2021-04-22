First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,019 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,172. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85.

