First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 152,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

