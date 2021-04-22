First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 152,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
