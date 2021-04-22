First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of FEI opened at $7.17 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
