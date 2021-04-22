First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

FMY opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

