First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 94,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.