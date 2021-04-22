First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 94,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
