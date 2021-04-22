First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Lifted by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 209.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,615 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $20.42.

