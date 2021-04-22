First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
FIV stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $9.49.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.