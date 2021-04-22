First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

