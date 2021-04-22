First United Bank Trust Acquires 3,480 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

