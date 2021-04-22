First United Bank Trust Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.26. 18,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

