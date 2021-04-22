First United Bank Trust Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 110,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,948,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

