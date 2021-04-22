First United Bank Trust Buys 5,089 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.79. 29,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

