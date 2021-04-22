First United Bank Trust Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $226.31. 2,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,816. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.00 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

