First United Bank Trust Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 341,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 203,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,879. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82.

