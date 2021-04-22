First United Bank Trust Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank Trust grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $150.67 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.