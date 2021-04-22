First United Bank Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 170.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

