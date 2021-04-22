First United Bank Trust Sells 2,795 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. 490,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

