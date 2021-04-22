FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 143,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,906. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

