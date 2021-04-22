FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

FCFS stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

