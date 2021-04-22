FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. 3,348,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

