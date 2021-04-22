FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
FE traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 3,348,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.