FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.