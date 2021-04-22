FirstEnergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after buying an additional 254,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

