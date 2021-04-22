Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $6.40. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 82,160 shares.

The company has a market cap of $43.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

