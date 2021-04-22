Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 838.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.82 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

