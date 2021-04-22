Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $124.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.07. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,930. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

