Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $15.15

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $14.18. Fisker shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 363,413 shares changing hands.

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

