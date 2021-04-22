Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPRX. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,363,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

