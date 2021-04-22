Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. Five9 has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.