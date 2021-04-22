Fivebalance (FBN) Market Cap Hits $124,217.35

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $124,217.35 and approximately $2,656.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00681231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.00 or 0.07440096 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 783,705,951 coins and its circulating supply is 777,906,350 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

