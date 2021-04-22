Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FBC opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

