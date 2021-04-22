Flamingo Tops One Day Volume of $55.55 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $114.06 million and approximately $55.55 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00281914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01014463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00681372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,467.41 or 1.00514537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

