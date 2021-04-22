FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,241. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

