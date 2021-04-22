FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $287.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.24. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.