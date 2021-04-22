Flexacoin (FXC) Price Hits $0.0061

Flexacoin (CURRENCY:FXC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Flexacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flexacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.24 million and $25,643.00 worth of Flexacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flexacoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00675441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.60 or 0.07965594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Flexacoin Coin Profile

FXC is a coin. Flexacoin’s total supply is 7,273,713,838 coins. The official message board for Flexacoin is medium.com/flexa . The Reddit community for Flexacoin is https://reddit.com/r/Flexacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flexacoin’s official Twitter account is @FlexaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flexacoin’s official website is flexa.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flexa is an app designed to allow users performing cryptocurrency payments in stores, through their mobile device. With support for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, Flexa instantly converts crypto into the pretended Fiat value at the current market rate. Flexacoin is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Flexa. It can be used as a medium to exchange value, as well as to access special features on the mobile app. Flexacoin was introduced in 2018 as an instant collateralization for digital asset transactions. In the years since, the decentralized finance landscape has evolved dramatically, leading Flexacoin to evolve. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement. “

