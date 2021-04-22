FLIP (FLP) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. FLIP has a market capitalization of $590,784.84 and $112.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

