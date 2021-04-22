FLO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,980.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. FLO has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and $68,980.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

