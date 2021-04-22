Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $29.20 on Top Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $991.73 million and approximately $67.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $29.20 or 0.00056646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

