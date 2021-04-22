Flowchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,476.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $33,943.15 and $22,476.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00094744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.36 or 0.08016213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049039 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.