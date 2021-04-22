Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider Roger McDowell Acquires 750,000 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) insider Roger McDowell purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Shares of LON:FLO opened at GBX 106.31 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £65.37 million and a PE ratio of -343.33. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

