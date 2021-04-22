Flux (FLUX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $514,509.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $21.71 million and $514,509.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00287468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00401289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00196433 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 148,743,748 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

