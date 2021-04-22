FlypMe (FYP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,849.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $451,256.20 and $8,849.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00066055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00683626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.82 or 0.07400649 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.