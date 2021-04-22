Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE FMX opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $81.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
