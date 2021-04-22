Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FMX opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $81.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

