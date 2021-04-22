Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.45

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $80.71, with a volume of 325378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

